Register
14:04 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A staff worker walks past the national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India before a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, China September 4, 2017

    BRICS Offers Glimpse Of Growing Cultural Exchanges Between India, China

    © REUTERS/ Wu Hong/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen (35)
    0 39 0 0

    On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2017 at the Chinese city of Xiamen, a local journalist’s nonchalant Hindi-speaking skill has caught the attention of Indians.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Tang Yungai or Sapna (her Hindi name), a Chinese reporter working with China Radio International’s Hindi service department, says that she loves India and has formally studied Hindi at a university.

    “As a Hindi learner, I would just like to say that I love India and I traveled with many Indian people and after meeting so many Indian people I came to know that Indians are very honest and they are very good and that's why I love India so much," ANI quoted Tang Yungai, as saying in fluent Hindi.

    Logo of the BRICS
    © Sputnik/ Zhanna Manukyan
    India Still Committed to BRICS Amid Tensions With China – Ambassador to Russia
    Yungai hoped that India-China ties will further improve in the future although when asked specifically on the Doklam issue, she said “We shall wait and see what happens; both the President and the Prime Minister are going to have a talk soon.”

    Yungai, like many other fellow Chinese, seemed particularly fascinated with Indian cinema; her latest favorite movie was ‘Dangal’ starring Aamir Khan. A Bollywood flick which is typically released in just around 5,000 screens, could rake in big money in China, where Indian movies and TV series are gaining a huge following.

    “People in China watched the film ‘Dangal’ and loved it here. Aamir Khan’s character was not handsome looking in the film, but the Chinese people still loved him,” she said.

    Dangal was released in China as Shuai Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Dad) on May 5 and has been dominating box office ever since, collecting a massive $200 million in box office collections. Forbes named Dangal the fifth highest earning non-Hollywood film in the world.

    "Dangal’s success in China is very encouraging. Even if a Bollywood or other Indian movie is able to run even in 50% of theaters in China, it opens a massive opportunity. And we can’t ignore the fact that Dangal was not your typical Bollywood masala film. Its success comes from the strong script, realistic cinema. If there is an international audience, more filmmakers could experiment with bold and new ideas,” Anupam Shukla, Director, at Mumbai-based P&A Media Ventures told Sputnik.

    Delegates of the countries members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) sign the creation of their new development bank during the 6th BRICS Summit in Fortaleza, Brazil, on July 15, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ YASUYOSHI CHIBA
    BRICS-Created Bank Approves Loans for Projects in China, India Worth $640Mln
    With Dangal's success, not just Hindi cinema, but other Indian regional films are eyeing China, the second-largest movie market after the US, offering nearly 28,000 theaters. Sputnik earlier reported that many entrepreneurs and sub-groups were coming up fast in China to write subtitles for such movies and soaps.

    Many Chinese movie distribution companies are entering agreements with their Indian counterparts to market these movies. The hiccup, however, remains the Chinese government’s restrictions, which prioritizes local content and limit the number of foreign films releasing in the country to 34 a year.

    Topic:
    2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen (35)

    Related:

    India, China Clash on Terrorism Ahead of BRICS Summit
    India Still Committed to BRICS Amid Tensions With China – Ambassador to Russia
    BRICS 'Wouldn't Want to Get Entangled Into' China-India Border Standoff
    Tags:
    cultural exchanges, BRICS, Xiamen, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok