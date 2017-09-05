South Korean Navy Holds Naval Training After N. Korea's Latest Nuclear Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korea's Navy has conducted a massive live-fire exercises in the East Sea after the latest North Korea's nuclear test, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the navy.

© Sputnik/ Maria Sidibe Seoul Proposes to Halt Oil Shipments to North Korea After Nuclear Test

A 1,000-ton patrol ship, 400-ton guided-missile vessels, 2,500-ton Gangwon frigate and 130-ton high-speed boats were among the assets mobilized in the drills, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"If the enemy provokes anywhere, whether on or under water, we will immediately hit back and bury them at sea," Capt. Choi Young-chan, commander of the 13th Maritime Battle Group, said as quoted by the agency.

Pyongyang's presumed sixth nuclear test since 2006 was held Sunday, just days after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over the territory of Japan. North Korea has been carrying out its missile and nuclear tests in violation of the UNSC resolutions.