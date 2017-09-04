US, S.Korean Presidents to Strengthen Joint Military Capability

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed in phone talks on Monday to strengthen joint military capabilities in light of the growing nuclear crisis on Korean peninsula, the White House said in a statement.
The tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been high over recent months over Pyongyang's repeated nuclear and missile tests. On Sunday, North Korea said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Pyongyang's presumed sixth nuclear test since 2006 was held just days after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over the territory of Japan. North Korea has been carrying out its missile and nuclear tests in violation of the UNSC resolutions.
