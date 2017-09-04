Register
00:25 GMT +305 September 2017
    US and South Korean marines carrying out drills. File photo.

    US, S.Korean Presidents to Strengthen Joint Military Capability

    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    Asia & Pacific
    The White House reported that Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in agreed to strengthen joint military capabilities in light of the growing nuclear crisis on Korean peninsula.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed in phone talks on Monday to strengthen joint military capabilities in light of the growing nuclear crisis on Korean peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    US Provoking Conflict With Pyongyang to Justify THAAD Deployment in S Korea - Assange
    According to the statement obtained by Sputnik, Trump also "conceptually approved" the purchase of billions of dollars worth of US military equipment by S. Korea to counter the alleged N. Korean threat.

    The tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been high over recent months over Pyongyang's repeated nuclear and missile tests. On Sunday, North Korea said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

    Pyongyang's presumed sixth nuclear test since 2006 was held just days after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over the territory of Japan. North Korea has been carrying out its missile and nuclear tests in violation of the UNSC resolutions.

    Tags:
    Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, South Korea, United States
