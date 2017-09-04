Seoul, Washington Agree to Lift Restrictions on Payload of Missiles in S Korea

After the latest nuclear test carried out by North Korea, Seoul and Washington reportedly decided to boost air defenses in South Korea.

TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to lift restrictions on the payload of missiles deployed in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Monday, citing Seoul's presidential office.

In line with the current arrangements between South Korea and the United States, Seoul may on its own build missiles with a range of up to 800 kilometers and the payload of up to 500 kilograms.

Commenting on the North Korean nuclear test, US President Donald Trump called Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous," emphasizing that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

In its turn, Seoul said it is considering "effective military responses" with the US to Pyongyang's move. Moreover, South Korea reportedly is discussing the deployment of US strategic bombers in the country amid the escalation on the Korean Peninsula.

Moreover, the South Korean Environment Ministry has made a decision to conditionally approve the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems deployment on the territory of the Asian nation, local media reported Monday.