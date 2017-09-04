Register
18:22 GMT +304 September 2017
    A man watches TV news report about North Korea's nuclear test at an electronic shop in Seoul, South Korea on September 3, 2017

    China Calls for N Korean Crisis' Peaceful Settlement - China's Ambassador to UN

    © REUTERS/ Han Jong-Chan/Yonhap
    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (40)
    China supports the North Korean missile crisis' resolution by peaceful means, Chinese Envoy to the United Nation Liu Jieyi said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — China believes that the nuclear and missile crisis on the Korean Peninsula should be resolved by peaceful means, saying it will never allow war to take place in the region, Chinese Envoy to the United Nation Liu Jieyi said Monday.

    "The issue on the Korean Peninsula must be resolved through peaceful means. China would never allow chaos or war to appear on the Korean Peninsula," Liu said during the UN Security Council meeting.

    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    US Envoy to UN Says North Korea 'Begging for War' by Conducting Nuclear Test
    North Korea reportedly said on Sunday that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. The shockwaves from the test were first registered in China, then in South Korea and Japan, before spreading further out.

    The South Korean Environment Ministry has made a decision to conditionally approve the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems deployment on the territory of the Asian nation, local media reported Monday.

    As tensions on the Korean Peninsula have further escalated this summer, Russia and China proposed the so-called "double freeze" plan to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests, while calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills.

    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (40)

    Tags:
    missile, joint drills, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
