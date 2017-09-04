S.Korea Holds Ballistic Missile Drills After N.Korea Nuclear Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The South Korean military has carried out new exercises using the country's Hyunmoo ballistic missiles and F-15K fighter jets in a show of force against the North after Pyongyang conducted its sixth and most advanced nuclear test, Yonhap news agency reported Monday.

During the missile drill the South Korean military simulated a missile attack against North Korea's nuclear test site.

MORE: South Korea fires ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast in show of force against the North https://t.co/hGgFXikbMapic.twitter.com/P1Z4ETQBfb — BNO News (@BNONews) September 3, 2017

On Sunday, North Korea claimed that it had successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang's presumed sixth nuclear test since 2006 was held just days after the country launched a ballistic missile over the territory of Japan.