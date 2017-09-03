Not Available on Amazon: Putin, Xi Exchange Stunning Gifts Ahead of BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended an exhibition in China on Sunday and exchanged some thoughtful and beautifully-crafted gifts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Sunday, ahead of the BRICS summit which kicks off on Monday.

His first meeting was with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders discussed the implementation of bilateral agreements made at their last meeting in July.

To mark the occasion, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping took in an exhibition of Chinese national arts and crafts, and gave each other presents.

President Putin gifted President Xi a painting made of amber and two jade lampshades. Xi gifted Putin a writing desk and a sculpture of a Chinese warrior.

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev September 3, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the exhibition of the Chinese cultural heritage in Xiamen

The last time Putin brought a present to China for Xi was ahead of the G20 summit last September , and his choice went down a treat with the Chinese President. After a group of Chinese told the Russian President how fond they are of Russian ice cream, Putin decided to bring some for the Chinese President, who said that he is very fond of ice cream and is always sure to have some when he comes to Russia.

The BRICS summit takes place 4-5 September in the port city of Xiamen. In addition to the five BRICS members usually in attendance – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – Beijing has also invited Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand.