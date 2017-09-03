North Korea Struck By 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake was detected near North Korea, which may indicate Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test, according to Yonhap News.

On Sunday Chinese seismological center has registered a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in North Korea that was a "suspected explosion", China's Earthquake Administration said. In a statement on its website the administration said that the tremor occured at a depth of zero kilometres.

KCNA handout Pyongyang Claims It Now Has Hydrogen Bomb Small Enough to Mount on ICBM

According to South Korea's weather agency, an artificial 5.6-magnitude quake was detected in areas in the North Hamgyeong Province at 12:30 p.m. local time (03:30 GMT). South Korean military has confirmed artificial quake around North's nuclear test site and South Korea's presidential office says that North Korea may have conducted its sixth nuclear test.

Yonhap news agency noted that South Korea was going to hold National security council following signs of Pyongyang's nuclear test.