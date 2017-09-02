Register
22:25 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    People watch a television news report on North Korea's latest nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul on September 9, 2016

    Will South Korea Go Nuclear? Seoul 'Fears It Can't Depend On US Alliance'

    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 15401

    South Korea is considering developing its own nuclear weapons program because of concerns that the country can't rely on the military alliance with the US, Professor Andrei Lankov of Seoul's Kukmin University told RT.

    A majority of South Koreans support arming the country with nuclear weapons in response to North Korea's development of nuclear weapons.

    The North has carried out five nuclear tests, most recently in September 2016. According to the North Korea watchers at the website 38 North, the DPRK's Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site has maintained a high state of readiness since April and could conduct a test on short notice.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Why North Korea's Latest Missile Test Was a Humiliating Blow to US Missile Defense
    Pyongyang has also continued to carry out missile tests with increased frequency, most recently firing the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile over northern Japan on August 29, the 14th test of 2017. 

    It did so in spite of increased sanctions. Last month, the UN Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions on Pyongyang, which ban North Korean exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood, as well as restricting North Korean migrant workers abroad and joint ventures with North Korean companies.

    North Korea's activity has led some in neighboring South Korea to demand nuclear weapons, as a deterrent against a possible nuclear attack.

    According to a poll conducted in July, over half of the population supports the idea that the South Korea should possess nuclear weapons.

    A lawmaker from the Liberty Korea Party, Yoon Young-seok, explained that South Koreans want to see a better balance of power between the South and the North.

    South Korea has the raw materials and equipment to produce a nuclear weapon, and sources there have suggested it would take as little as six to nine months for the country to make a testable nuclear device. In fact, Seoul did pursue a nuclear program for defense and energy purposes for several years in the 1970s.

    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul
    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul
    US tactical nuclear weapons were removed from South Korea in late 1991 as part of Seoul’s denuclearization agreement with Pyongyang.

    Evgeniy Kim, senior researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Far Eastern Studies told RT that some elements of the South Korean military are keen to deploy US nuclear weapons on South Korean territory as a deterrent, despite the opposition of President Moon Jae-in.

    "We already know that the South Korean military can do such a thing behind the president's back, because in May of this year they lied to the newly elected president that they had not six THAAD missile launchers, but two. Some of the South Korean generals have a servile admiration for the Americans," Kim explained.

    People watch a TV news program reporting North Korea's nuclear test at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Chain Reaction: Seoul Getting Nukes 'Would Put Pressure on Japan to Follow Suit'
    "But at the political level, there is no question of deploying American tactical missiles in South Korea, for the simple reason that that would fully justify, even in the eyes of the South Korean and American public, all the actions of this country [North Korea] in building its nuclear weapons."

    Prefessor Andrei Lankov of Seoul's Kukmin University told RT that the South Korean leadership also has doubts about whether the US would really come to its aid in the event of a nuclear attack.

    "Now, in South Korea there is great concern about whether the country can count on a military alliance with the US, which has been the basis of the entire South Korean military strategy for more than half a century. There are fears that when North Korea gets the opportunity to inflict nuclear strikes on American cities, the Americans will decide not to trade Seoul for San Francisco. They could wash their hands of the issue, and these fears are fully justified," Lankov said.

    The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Four Reasons Why North Korea is Still Launching Its Missiles
    However, Kim added that South Korean attempts to develop nuclear weapons would meet with resistance from the US.

    "The Americans won't let them do it, because if South Korea gets its own nuclear weapons, they won't need the Americans," he explained.

    Kim said that mutual de-escalation by South Korea and the US on one hand and North Korea on the other seems to be the best option for resolving the standoff. Russia and China have proposed a plan that would see the US and South Korea stop their joint military drills in the Korean peninsula, in return for the North stopping its missile tests.

    "I think that there is only one way out: to sit down at the negotiating table. No sanctions will lead North Korea to stop the development of nuclear weapons. After all, North Korea still produced most of its tests of nuclear weapons and missile launches while under sanctions," Kim pointed out.

    Related:

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Russia Urges UN Security Council to Offer Clear Guidance to Solve N Korea Crisis
    US, South Korean Presidents Agree to Revise Treaty on Ballistic Missiles
    Watchdog Urges North Korea to Overturn ‘Chilling’ Death Sentences for Reporters
    Tags:
    atomic weapons, nuclear, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Korean Peninsula, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok