20:55 GMT +302 September 2017
    An East Timorese child collects shells to make necklaces on a beach as an Australian navy ship patrols along the shore in Dili (File)

    Australia, Timor-Leste Reach Agreement on Maritime Border

    Asia & Pacific
    Australia and Timor-Leste have reached a deal on their dispute about the border in the Timor Sea, with the agreement set to be finalized in October, The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The court said the two countries have reached agreement on the central elements of a maritime boundary delimitation "through a series of confidential meetings with the Conciliation Commission in Copenhagen"

    The details of the agreement would not be disclosed until the finalization of the accord, which is expected to happen in October.

    The Least Visited Country in the World: Tourists Stay Away From Polynesian Paradise
    ​The court said that the agreement had addressed the status of the Greater Sunrise gas field and the establishment of a special regime and subsequent sharing of profits from it.

    The development at Greater Sunrise has been frozen until Australia and Timor-Leste have worked out the solution for the border disagreements.

    In January, Timor-Leste and Australia said they would abandon the 2006 treaty on maritime borders, which put negotiations on permanent border on hold for 50 years.

