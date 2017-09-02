Australia, Timor-Leste Reach Agreement on Maritime Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The court said the two countries have reached agreement on the central elements of a maritime boundary delimitation "through a series of confidential meetings with the Conciliation Commission in Copenhagen"
The details of the agreement would not be disclosed until the finalization of the accord, which is expected to happen in October.
#TimorsOil | The devil of course will be in the detail of the new treaty, but overall this is very promising news… https://t.co/dNT5hieJWT pic.twitter.com/wh7JSnbyzq— Timor Sea Justice (@TimorSeaJustice) 2 сентября 2017 г.
The development at Greater Sunrise has been frozen until Australia and Timor-Leste have worked out the solution for the border disagreements.
In January, Timor-Leste and Australia said they would abandon the 2006 treaty on maritime borders, which put negotiations on permanent border on hold for 50 years.
