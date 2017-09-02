Register
17:52 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A man walks past stores in a shopping mall in Beijing on the second day of the National Day holidays on October 2, 2015

    Baby-Free Boomers: Well-Heeled Chinese Singles Splash the Cash

    © AFP 2017/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 19610

    The demographic change in China, particularly the increase in young single people, is changing the nature of the country's consumption patterns, Dr. Zhang Ning of the Chinese National Academy of Economic Strategy told Sputnik.

    An increasing number of young people in China are eschewing marriage in favor of the single life; this is changing the shape of the country's economy. In 2015, China's single population reached 200 million, larger than the population of Russia and Spain combined.

    The proportion of single men and women within the whole population increased from 6 percent in 1990 to 14.6 percent in 2013. There are now more than 58 million people in China who live alone, the China News Network reported, citing data from China's Ministry of Civil Affairs.

    A man walks during snow along the Dark Hedges tree tunnel, which was featured in the TV series Game of Thrones, near Ballymoney in Antrim, Northern Ireland, on January 14, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/
    Game of Thrones Causes Chinese 'Tourist Invasion' of Europe
    A large number of the new singles are well-educated and well-paid city-dwellers, who see marriage as just another option rather than a social obligation.

    According to statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, in the first quarter of 2017 the average Chinese salary was 2,395 yuan ($365) per month. However, according to figures from e-commerce giant Alibaba, the average salary among single men and women in China is much higher. At least half earn 3,000-5,000 yuan, 30 percent earn 5,000-8,000 yuan and ten percent earn more than 8,000 yuan.

    The Alibaba research also found that the incomes among this group are increasing, but they prefer to spend more money on leisure activities than families do. 

    According to data from the World Economic Forum, the current generation of highly-paid specialists under age 35 spends about 35 percent more than their contemporaries from 20 years ago. However, many analysts are skeptical about whether this development will have a positive effect on the economy, even in the medium-term. 

    "Of course, the growing number of single highly-paid young people is increasing sales in sectors such as entertainment, but in general this situation is damaging for the economy," Dr. Zhang Ning of the Chinese National Academy of Economic Strategy told Sputnik.

    "I would also like to emphasize that too many single people can to some extent lead to reduced motivation and ambition in work and life. The issue needs to be approached from the point of view of population structure and fertility rates. Over time, an increase in the number of single people can lead to an aging population and a decrease in the birth rate. In 10-20 years, we might be confronted with a decreasing number of working-age people and the problem of maintaining pensions and pension insurance will arise."

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops march in formation Sunday, July 30, 2017, as they arrive for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on Aug
    © AP Photo/ Fei Maohua/Xinhua
    No More Hanky Panky? China Wants Soldiers to Stop Masturbating, Get on Treadmill
    "This kind of social phenomenon could lead to serious consequences for the structure of consumption. Singles and married people have different approaches to consumption: single people are more inclined to focus on self-development and the satisfaction of their needs (travel, cultural leisure, etc.). In turn, the increase in outlays spent on the maintenance of children is not so high."

    "In the US, the percentage of single people is also very high; in Japan it's much higher than in China. In order to solve this problem, the government should develop a number of incentive measures; for example [it could] increase the duration of maternity leave, increase subsidies. At the moment companies in a lot of Chinese cities, where there is a lot of competition, don't want to hire women because they need maternity leave."

    "In this case, it is necessary to introduce legal measures to provide longer maternity leave and job security guarantees. In addition, after the introduction of the experimental 'two-child policy' in some regions, a 'three-child policy' could also be introduced. Such measures could be introduced in regions with a particularly low birth rate, for example in the north-east, where there is a serious decline in population," Zhang suggested.

    Related:

    India, China Clash on Terrorism Ahead of BRICS Summit
    Modi in Myanmar: 'Act East' or 'Contain China'?
    SpaceX, China Aerospace Race for Ultra-High Speed Train Superiority (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    lifestyle, spending, children, consumption, money, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok