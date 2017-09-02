Register
11:34 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Kashmiri Muslim protesters hold a flag of Islamic State as they shout anti-India slogans during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, April 8, 2016

    India, China Clash on Terrorism ahead of BRICS Summit

    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 51 0 0

    Despite India's strong resolve to initiate a discussion on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the BRICS Summit, China says it will not allow India to rake up the issue.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) India's External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has said that India will not put up with terrorism in the name of religion, indicating that the issue would be the main agenda of discussion by India during the BRICS Summit which is going to be held in Xiamen China from 3 to 5 September.

    “Our position on terrorism is very clear, we have raised it at different foras and said that we strongly condemn terrorism and no one could justify and support it in the name of religion. I do not want to pre-empt what our leaders will discuss there. As far my knowledge is concerned, terrorism is an important issue,” Kumar said during a press conference today.

    “We have to wait what our Prime Minister will discuss there and how it (issue of terrorism) will come out in the declaration document,” the spokesperson added.

    Last year during the BRICS Summit in Goa, India had alleged that Pakistan was the ‘mother-ship of terrorism.'

    Chinese soldier (L) gesturing next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Diptendu DUTTA
    Why China-India Border Dispute Tensions Eased and What is Yet to Come
    This time, China has made it clear that it does not favour a discussion on cross-border issues between India and Pakistan as it would put the country in a tight spot given its friendly relation relations with Pakistan.

    “We also noticed that India, when it comes to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism, has some concerns. I don’t think this is an appropriate topic to be discussed at BRICS Summit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

    India has been critical of China’s stand on shielding terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's chief Masood Azhar from UN sanctions.

    Related:

    BRICS States to Agree on Mutual Credits in National Currencies - Bank
    BRICS Should Expand Business Data Exchange - Russian Commerce Chamber Head
    Russia to Discuss New Drugs Against Pandemic Outbreaks at BRICS Summit – Putin
    Tags:
    terrorism, BRICS summit, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok