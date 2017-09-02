Foundation Stone Laid for BRICS Bank in Shanghai

The bank was established in 2014 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects both within BRICS and other emerging economies.
Authorities from NDB and Shanghai signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the head office in February last year.
Speaking at the ceremony, NDB president Kundapur Vaman Kamath thanked attending Chinese finance minister Xiao Jie and Shanghai mayor Ying Yong for the pleasure to call the city home to the bank.
