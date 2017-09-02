Register
04:46 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Brahmos Missiles

    Has India Secretly Supplied Vietnam with 6,000-pound Supersonic Missiles?

    © AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    444510

    Vietnamese state media claim Hanoi and New Delhi not only agreed on a deal to send BrahMos supersonic projectiles to Hanoi, but also say the weapons have been delivered. India’s Ministry of External Relations, though, denies such a deal exists.

    When asked specifically about the acquisition of the BrahMos, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Thi Thu Hang said on August 18 “the procurement of defense equipment by Vietnam is consistent with the policy of peace and self-defense and is the normal practice in self-defense.”

    India’s External Relations Ministry said reports of BrahMos cruise missiles reaching Hanoi were “incorrect” August 22.  

    Whether the deal has been completed could have major strategic implications. First, the short-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile has a 600-kilometer range that puts some Chinese-owned features in the South China Sea in range. The level of tension between Hanoi and Beijing peaked recently when the People’s Liberation Army threatened to attack Vietnamese posts in the South China Sea if a joint venture between Hanoi and Madrid to explore oil fields there wasn’t called off.

    Haiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo/ Jin Liangkuai
    Beijing Vowed Strike on Vietnam Targets for Drilling in South China Sea

    Secondly, Beijing and New Dehli have only just ended a chilling military standoff at the Doklam Plateau that began in mid-June. With bilateral relations between China and India already sensitive, the shipment of the fastest missiles on Earth to Vietnam could spark unwanted rifts.

    The BrahMos is made jointly by India’s Defence Research and Development Organization and NPO Mashinostroyenia, which was formed by New Dehli and Moscow in 1998.

    Vietnam remains a central aspect of India’s Act East foreign policy initiative to build influence in Southeast Asia. In the same way Beijing has cultivated ties with Pakistan, a country perennially at odds with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought deeper relations with Hanoi, the Diplomat reports. In 2016, Modi made the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Vietnam in 15 years as the countries’ leaders toasted to 10 years of strategic partnership.

    Aerial view of a concrete structure which the Philippine military has identified as a Vietnamese fortification built on South Reef, one of the many islets, shoals and reefs located in the disputed Spratly Islands (File)
    © AFP 2017/
    Beijing Confirms Putting Pressure on Hanoi to Stop South China Sea Oil Drilling

    On August 10, US Defense Secretary James Mattis announced that a US aircraft carrier would drop anchor off Vietnam’s coast in 2018 as Vietnam becomes a more important counterweight to Beijing. And just on Friday, the Wall Street Journal broke news that the Pentagon had finalized a schedule for the US Navy to conduct freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) in the South China Sea “to create a more consistent posture to counter China’s maritime claims there.”

    Beijing has routinely bashed FONOPs, though Washington views them as a way to highlight its excessive claims in the South China Sea. US Pacific Command has completed the finishing touches on a plan to conduct two or three FONOPs over the next few months, unnamed US officials told the WSJ.

    Related:

    You Can't Look More Epic Than Kim Posing in Front of His Fearful Missile (PHOTO)
    US Envoy to UN Threatens With 'Serious' Response to New N Korean Missile Launch
    UN Security Council Begins Closed Consultations on North Korea Missile Launches
    Russia's Sakhalin Island Mysteriously Disappears After N Korea's Missile Launch
    Russian Envoy Calls for 'Innovative' UNSC Response to New N Korea Missile Launch
    Tags:
    BrahMos missile, General James Mattis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China, India, Vietnam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok