Tehran Offers Condolences to Pakistan, India, Nepal Over Deadly Thunderstorms

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has expressed his condolences to the people and governments of Pakistan, India and Nepal, which have suffered heavy monsoon rainfalls over recent weeks, claiming hundreds of lives across the region, local media reported Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Tasnim News Agency, Qassemi assured the families of the thunderstorm victims that Iran commiserated with their tragedies.

The seasonal rains lashed South Asia in August, reaching its peak this week. A total of 41 million people have been affected by the flooding, according to the estimate of the United Nations. At least 1,200 people have been killed in incidents, caused by the rainfall.

The rains have inflicted devastation to the infrastructure and public services across the subcontinent. On August 31, Save the Children international non-governmental organization informed that 1.8 million children in South Asia could not go to school due to floods.