Terrorist Attack on Police in India Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured - Reports

An attack on a police patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district in India left one person dead and seven injured, local media reported Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The terrorist attack on the police bus occurred in Pantha Chowk area around 8 p.m. local time (14:30 GMT), the Times of India newspaper reported, citing a senior police official.

The official also reportedly said that two police officers were in critical condition.

According to the newspaper, Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.