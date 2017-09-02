Some 16,000 People Break Ties With Extremism in Uzbekistan – President

Some 16,000 Uzbek citizens who were involved with extremist religious movements have been reintegrated in society, accordingto to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

TASHKENT (Sputnik) – Some 16,000 Uzbek citizens who were involved with extremist religious movements have been reintegrated in society, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Friday.

"Out of over 17,000 Uzbek citizens included in lists of religious and extremist movement members, some 16,000 have already returned to normal lives. Exact measures on solving the social and living problems are being considered, loans are being allocated [to fund] establishment of personal business. Today, some 9,500 [of them] are already employed," Mirziyoyev said as quoted by the Uzbekistan 24 television channel.

In addition, Mirziyoyev noted the symbolism of the fact that this year the celebration of the Uzbek Independence Day and the Muslim holiday of the Feast of the Sacrifice, or Eid al-Adha, have coincided, and called for appreciation of the atmosphere of mutual understanding.

Mirziyoyev also reviewed the construction project of the center of Islamic culture in Tashkent and proposed to rename it in the center of Islamic civilization, given the importance of its future activity, implying research into the unique heritage of Uzbek scientists and thinkers.

The president signed the decree on the center’s construction is June. Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov is expected to fund the project.