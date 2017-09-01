Rohingyas Rally in Tokyo Calling to End Ethnic Clashes in Myanmar (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the NHK broadcaster, nearly 50 Japanese residents of Rohingya origin, with the majority of them coming from city of Tatebayashi in Gunma Prefecture, held a demonstration in Tokyo's Shibuya district this afternoon.
The peaceful demonstrators marched through Tokyo's streets, carrying placards and banners, urging Myanmar's government to stop attacking innocent people. They also called on the international community to exert efforts to reconcile violent clashes, chanting "We ask the United Nations and the Japanese government to provide support for peace."
Rakhine is a site of frequent clashes between Myanmar's Muslims and Buddhists. The conflict that started about a century ago has gradually escalated since 2011 before hitting its peak in 2012, when thousands of Muslim families sought asylum in the special refugee camps on the country's territory or fled to Bangladesh. Yet another escalation started in 2016.
