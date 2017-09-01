Register
    India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-39, carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, August 31, 2017

    India’s PSLV Breaks Down Mid-Way Through Crucial Satellite Launch

    © REUTERS/ P. Ravikumar
    Asia & Pacific
    The failure has stalled the launch of a backup satellite to replace a malfunctioning navigation satellite crucial to India’s quest to have its own global positioning system.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) After 39 successful missions, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) faced a rare set back on Thursday in its mission to place a navigation satellite into space after the PSLV-C39 rocket carrying it suffered a technical fault at the final stage after its launch.

    The failure assumes more significance as it was the first time the private sector was involved in the assembly of the spacecraft in the Indian space agency’s projects. ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar described the incident as a “mishap”.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) communication satellite GSAT-19, carried onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-mark III ), launches at Sriharikota on June 5, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ARUN SANKAR
    India’s Space Agency Begins Countdown for Launch of Backup Navigation Satellite
    ISRO said that the heat shield of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-PSLV-C39 did not separate on the final leg of the launch sequence. As a result, the IRNSS- 1H, a backup navigation satellite, got stuck in the fourth stage of take-off.

    "Today the launch mission has not succeeded. While all the systems of the launch vehicle performed extremely well, we had a mishap. the heat shield has not separated. We are looking into the details of what has happened and we will do the analysis and subsequently come back with the details," Kumar said shortly after the satellite's equipment failed to disjoin as scheduled about 20 minutes after the lift-off.

    The heat shield protects the satellite from the heat generated by the friction against atmosphere during take-off. It is expected to separate and fall off after a satellite is placed into orbit.

    Eight in the series of India’s navigation satellites, the IRNSS-1Hwas a back-up for a malfunctioning satellite IRNSS-1H. This constellation of navigation satellites is crucial for India to develop its own global positioning system. The malfunctioning satellite’s three rubidium atomic clocks had stopped functioning, rendering it ineffective in its purpose.

    India is aiming to build its own global positioning system like the United States' GPS, Russia's GLONASS, Europe's Galileo and China's Beidou systems.

    The IRNSS-1H saw the private sector actively involved in assembling and testing of a satellite, unlike earlier occasions when its role was limited to supplying ancillary components.

    It is only the second time the PSLV, often dubbed as ISRO’s most dependable launch vehicle, has failed, after its maiden flight in 1993. Until Thursday, it has recorded 39 consecutive successful launches.

     

