Russia Views Only UN-Approved Sanctions on N Korea as Justified - Putin's Aide

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov on Friday criticized the US for imposing unilateral sanctions against North Korea and called for a political dialogue to ease the ever-growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ushakov said that Moscow considers justified and legitimate only punitive measures against North Korea that had been approved by the UN Security Council.

"We believe that sanctions are justified only if they receive the approval of the UN Security Council," Ushakov told reporters.

The aide also said that Russia and China will adhere to the plan on the settelment of the Korean crisis that was previously agreed on. Ushakov stressed that the plan not only stipulates the adoption of new sanctions against the DPRK leadership, but also calls for the intensification of diplomatic efforts.

Tensions around Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs flared up this summer, following the adoption of the UN Security Council sanctions, which led to North Korea trading threats and warnings with the United States.

On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed a bill on new sanctions against North Korea, as well as Russia and Iran. Three days later, on August 5, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2371, which further tightens sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's ballistic missiles tests.

However, Pyongyang went on with its missile tests following the sanctions. The latest test was carried out on Tuesday. The missile flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of Hokkaido, the northernmost of the three Japanese islands. The launch was the second in the last few days as on Saturday, North Korea test fired short-rage ballistic missiles off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula.