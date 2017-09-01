India Looks for Quick Purchase of 12 Anti-Torpedo Submarine Defense Systems

None of India’s submarines have systems to protect themselves against enemy torpedoes. Indian warships are currently fitted with locally-developed Mareech decoy systems but their compatibility with submarines is yet to be confirmed.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has floated a global request for information (RFI) for anti-torpedo defense systems (ATDS) and associated equipment. Sources told Sputnik that 12 ATDS would be purchased on a priority basis and minimal bureaucratic hiccups would be ensured. Indian Navy is desirous of inducting the first such system within two years from now and expects delivery of each ATDS at intervals of 9-12 months.

India is interested in a system that comprises sensor, processor and small interceptor missile to defeat oncoming torpedoes and has said that it would conduct feasibility trials at its own littorals.

© AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool India Bags Myanmar Torpedo Order Worth $38 Million

Russian, German and American companies are expected to respond to the RFI which entrails transfer of production and transfer of technology of such ATDS.

“The submarine ATDS is intended to be installed and exploited on board all classes of submarines of the Indian Navy and provide reliable defense against modern and future anti-submarine torpedoes. The ATDS shall enable timely defense against incoming torpedoes at sufficient range from the submarine so as to guarantee safety and survivability of own platform. The expendables launched by the ATDS to engage the incoming torpedo shall be in sufficient quantity so as to provide anti-torpedo defense to cater for at-least six engagements in deep/shallow waters in one mission,” the RFI states.

Indian warships are currently fitted with home-made decoys termed Mareech developed by local defense scientists of Visakhapatnam-based Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL). The system was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2015. Maareech has been termed a complete package involving sensors and decoys for defense against torpedoes yet it has not been made clear whether they are suited for submarines.