Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls on N.Korea to Stop Missile Launches

Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Reezal Merican bin Naina Merican on Thursday called on North Korea to stop its missile tests and to suspend the country's ballistic and missile programs, Malaysian media reported.

© REUTERS/ Ahmad Masood Trump Thanks Malaysia's National Security Chief for Help on Missing Sailors

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the New Strait Times newspaper, the Malaysian official called on North Korea to respect its international obligations under UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The diplomat said that economic progress required international stability, while the activities of North Korea undermined this.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula escalated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of the UNSC resolutions. The most recent test was conducted on Tuesday when North Korea launched a missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of the island of Hokkaido.