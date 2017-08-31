Afghan Interior Ministry Arrests 4 Suspects After Wedding Shooting in Kabul

The Afghan Interior Ministry has arrested four suspects after Tuesday's shooting in Kabul, local media reported Thursday.

© AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini Taliban Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Explosion in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry said that four people had been killed and two more wounded as a result of the conflict during the wedding, according to TOLOnews media outlet.

"One side of the case is the employee of the Supreme Court and the other side the son of [head of Afghanistan Ulema Council] Mr. Kashaf according to the reports we have received so far," Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said confirming the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were ordinary guests and were not engaged in the conflict.