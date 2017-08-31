Register
15:03 GMT +331 August 2017
    In this June 20, 2017 file photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, and second from top, and South Korean fighter jets F-15K fly over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea

    China Won't Allow War at Its Door Amid US-S Korea Drills, North's Missile Launch

    © AP Photo/ South Korean Defense Ministry, File
    On Thursday, China sent a clear warning to all the key players on the Korean Peninsula that it will never allow war or chaos on its doorstep. The announcement comes amid the show of force by the US and South Korea in response to North Korean missile launches. Beijing warned that the Peninsula is not a computer game.

    Beijing will never allow war or chaos on its doorstep, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang's words at a monthly news briefing.

    The statement comes amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and after the US and South Korea demonstrated a show of force in the region.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    WATCH: North Korea Launches Hwasong-12 Missile, Promises to Keep Firing Them
    The US and South Korea held a joint flight operation in the region, involving four US warplanes, two nuclear-capable B-1B strategic bombers from Guam and two Japanese-based Marine Corps F-35B jets, as well as South Korean F-15K fighter jets, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing South Korean defense officials.

    The KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling plane also took part in the operation.

    "They conducted bombing drills over the Pilseung range in the eastern province of Gangwon," the agency specified.

    The military exercises come two days after North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile  from a site near Pyongyang, and issued a warning that the tests are not ending anytime soon.

    In a separate comment on the issue, China's foreign ministry warned that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is serious and not a computer game, Reuters reported.

    The announcement by Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was made during her regular briefing on Thursday when asked about the possibility of new sanctions against North Korea, pushed by Japan and the US.

    American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, right, speaks to Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi before a Security Council vote on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    'Clear and Present Blackmail': US Coaxes China to Back Anti-N Korea UN Resolution
    It was regrettable that some countries only applied sanctions and overlooked the United Nations Security Council resolution's requirements for dialogue, she added.

    The US has been repeatedly urging China to put pressure on North Korea and stop it from building a nuclear weapon. The Trump administration and the US leader himself have been criticizing Beijing for "not doing enough" on the issue, threatening with sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals for their ties with Pyongyang.

    ​​Earlier in August, China voted in favor of the toughest UN sanctions to have ever targeted North Korea after it tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in July. Beijing however has been always urging for a dialogue with Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.

