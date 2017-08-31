Register
08:11 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    People watch army soldiers and rescue workers recover bodies of landslide victims even as they try to pull out two buses that were covered in mud after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Urla village, Himachal Pradesh state, India

    1,000 Dead, 41 Million Threatened by Devastating Monsoons Across South Asia

    © AP Photo/ Shailesh Bhatnagar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 32930

    A thousand or more people have been killed and almost 41 million people in three countries have been affected by floods across South Asia this summer, with more rain on the way.

    The United Nations reports that nearly 1,000 have died as a result of the massive flooding, but other rescuers and aid groups put the death toll as high as 1,200. With intense downpours continuing on Tuesday because of monsoon rains, which fall from June until September, the death count is expected to increase. 

    Elephants
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Nepal Elephants Rescue Hundreds of Tourists Stuck in Monsoon Flooding (PHOTOS)

    In Nepal, thousands of homes have been obliterated by the rains and flooding and dozens of people have been killed. Disease is also beginning to spread in Nepal, as people seek shelter under plastic tarps in cramped, enclosed spaces.

    The rain has had disastrous effect in India, which on Tuesday swamped Assam, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, among other states, causing roads and schools to shut down and cars to be almost entirely submerged by water, the New York Times reported.

    "I could not find any mode of transport and spent my night on the streets instead of trying to reach home," 62-year-old Gangadin Gupta from Mumbai told the paper.

    "Five people have died in the Mumbai floods. Four of them, including two children, died due to wall collapse in the slums and another person died due to electric shock," Tanaji Kamble, a local government official, told AFP.

    "We are monitoring the safety situation across the city and things are returning to normal," Kamble added.

    The east Indian state of Bihar has been particularly affected, with more than 500 people dead this monsoon season.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew over Bihar this past weekend and promised millions of dollars in assistance.

    Bangladesh has also suffered the wrath of the monsoons. According to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, more than 8 million Bangladeshis have been impacted by the flooding, at least 140 people have died and almost 700,000 homes have been destroyed.

    A Red Cross spokeswoman in Bangladesh was shocked by the rains' devastation.

    "All I could see was water, the whole way," Corrine Ambler said. "You have tiny little clumps of houses stuck in the middle of water."

    Matthew Marek, who is in charge of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Bangladesh, also commented on the direness of the situation: "Right now the focus is not on rescue," he said. "The focus is on actually delivering aid — food, clean drinking water, as well as assistance in the form of hygiene items, et cetera." 

    Tornado
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Monsoon Season: Tropical Storm Cindy Weakens as it Floods Gulf States (PHOTOS)

    The Red Cross in Bangladesh has asked for about $4.9 million from the international community for relief efforts.

    "This is the severest flooding in a number of years," spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Francis Markus said.

    Markus also commented on the situation in Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey, which has flooded that city's streets and left tens of thousands homeless. "We hope people won't overlook the desperate needs of the people here because of disasters closer home."

    Related:

    India Wants 36 More French-Made Rafale Fighter Jets
    India’s Space Agency Begins Countdown for Launch of Backup Navigation Satellite
    Why China-India Border Dispute Tensions Eased and What is Yet to Come
    India Sends 57,000 Non-Combatants to Combat Zones in Army's First Restructuring
    Wary of Growing Chinese Influence, India Seeks to Reinforce Ties With Myanmar
    Tags:
    Red Cross, emergency, flooding, monsoon, Bangladesh, Nepal, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok