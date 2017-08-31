Tajikistan Gets Almost $1Mln Worth of Humanitarian Aid From Kazakhstan – Embassy

Tajikistan has received $914,000 in humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Embassy in Dushanbe said in a statement Wednesday.

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) – “On August 30, 2017, Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov took part in the official ceremony of transferring the humanitarian aid of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Tajik side. According to the decision of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, nutrition products — wheat flour, meat and milk canned goods, 21 train cars worth of $914,000 – were sent to Tajikistan as humanitarian aid,” the statement said.

Seitimov pointed out that Kazakhstan delivered humanitarian aid to Tajikistan each year as part of the effort aimed at liquidating consequences of natural disasters and providing the affected regions with aid.

In February, the Russian Emergencies Ministry sent humanitarian aid to Tajikistan that was hit by dozens of heavy avalanches.