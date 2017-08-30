Turkmenistan, Georgia Agree to Cooperate in Energy, Transport - Reports

Turkmenistan and Georgia agreed to cooperate in energy and transport after a meeting between the two states' leaders, local media reported Wednesday.

© AFP 2017/ STR Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Shake Hands to Cooperate on Energy Deliveries to Europe

ASHGABAT (Sputnik) — Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Turkish Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili held a meeting Wednesday during which the sides discussed bilateral cooperation.

Georgia supports Turkmenistan's initiatives in ensuring a reliable and stable transit of energy and in the creation of international transport and communication infrastructure, Turkmenistan's state television reported.

The leaders have also stressed that the geographically favorable location, as well as common interests, create opportunities for creating transit corridors involving the transportation capacities of the Caspian and Black Sea regions. These transport corridors will create wider opportunities for interregional integration, access to world markets and intensification of trade and economic ties in the Eurasian area.

Turkmenistan has long been working on organizing natural gas deliveries from the Caspian Sea region to Europe, which has been supported by Turkey and the European Union. Turkmenistan, alongside Azerbaijan, stands in favor of building a trans-Caspian subsea pipeline with the consent of the states whose territories the new pipeline will cross, including Georgia.