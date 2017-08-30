Register
23:58 GMT +330 August 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    Seoul's Intelligence Agency Confirms Gender of Kim Jong-un's Eldest Child

    South Korea's National Intelligence Service has spilled the beans on North Korea's first family, and it turns out the notorious leader's first child, born in 2010, is actually a boy.

    Not much is known about the first family in Pyongyang, but this week has seen two personal revelations about the Kims: the sex information revealed to the National Assembly Intelligence Committee Tuesday comes a day after the spy agency also detailed that Kim Jong-un and wife Ri Sol-ju welcomed their third child in February 2016.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    Pyongyang Papa! Kim Jong-un Welcomes Third Child
    While the sex of the third child remains unknown, Kim's second child, born in 2013, was previously revealed to be a girl named Ju-ae after NBA star Dennis Rodman shared his insider information with the Guardian.

    "I held their baby Ju-ae and spoke with Ms. Ri as well," Rodman, who was invited to the Hermit Kingdom by Kim in 2013, told the outlet. The former Detroit Pistons player later shared in his interview that he believed the North Korean leader was "a good dad."

    Given the propensity of the Korean Worker's Party to choose successive male leaders from the Kim family, there was great question and concern about whether or not the couple, married since 2009, would make the continuation of that tradition possible, both in the DPRK and abroad.

