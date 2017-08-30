Register
23:57 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Aegis Ashore Weapon System

    Japan Left Vulnerable After US Reneges on Radar Delivery

    CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Missile Defense Agency / Aegis Ashore
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    249140

    The US has so far declined to furnish Japan with a new longer-range radar, causing concern that this will leave Tokyo’s planned missile defense system ill-equipped to deal with aggression from North Korea.

    By 2023, Japan wants to have an operational land-based version of the Aegis ballistic missile defense (BMD) system as an answer to advances Pyongyang has made in its ballistic missile program.

    Nuclear Missile
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    North Korea Missile Test May Force Japan to Pursue Nuclear Weapons - Ex-Diplomat

    According to Reuters, the range of the powerful Spy-6 radar is needed to accommodate a new generation of BMD interceptor missiles. Without it, Japan will be forced to field the Aegis system with its current radar technology, which has a shorter range.

    This means that even though the interceptor has the range to strike a high-flung missile, the radar won’t be able to detect the projectile until it becomes closer to land. The Spy-6 technology boosts the radar dozens of times over, but Tokyo has not been successful in its effort to procure the radar from Washington.

    Japan is particularly worried about threats from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) after the communist nation fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido on Monday, a move North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said was a prelude to a possible attack on Guam, according to North Korean media. 

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe responded to the launch, saying, "This reckless act of firing a missile over our nation is an unprecedented, serious and significant threat, one that seriously diminishes the peace and safety of the region, and as a result we have lodged a firm protest against North Korea."

    The state flag of Japan.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Japan Expands Economic Sanctions Against North Korea

    In the midst of a war of words between Kim and US President Donald Trump, the DPRK threatened to rain "an enveloping fire" on Guam. He later appeared to relent after the US expressed interest in diplomatic talks, with Kim saying he "would watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees," before making a final decision, North Korean state media report. 

    Japan has asked Washington for the radar informally, but has not ordered it, and though the US promised to furnish the technology, it has not been forthcoming. One source told Reuters, "There is no guarantee that Japan is going to get it."

    US officials may be hesitant to release the technology before they get a chance to field it themselves, as Washington’s first warship featuring a Spy-6 equipped Aegis system isn’t set to enter service until 2022.

    The United Nations released a statement condemning Tuesday’s launch, saying that North Korea’s actions were "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability and have caused grave security concerns around the world."

    Related:

    Japan Warns Citizens to Take Precautions Against Possible North Korean Missile
    Pray with Pepper, Japan’s New Robotic Buddhist Priest
    Japan's New FM Says Tokyo Needs 'Flexibility' to Sign Peace Treaty With Russia
    Japan's TEPCO Begins Completion of 'Ice Wall' Beneath Fukushima - Reports
    Doklam Standoff: Japan Backs India’s Support of Bhutan
    Tags:
    missile defense system, Radar, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok