India’s Space Agency Begins Countdown for Launch of Backup Navigation Satellite

To be launched on board PSLV-C39 on Thursday at 1900hrs local time, IRNSS-1H will be a 'back-up' navigation satellite for IRNSS-1A, one of the seven satellites in the constellation, as its three rubidium atomic clocks on board had stopped functioning.

The 29-hour countdown for tomorrow's launch of navigation satellite 'IRNSS-1H' to augment the existing seven satellites of the NavIC constellation began today.

"The 29-hr countdown operations of the PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H mission have started on Wednesday at 14:00 hrs IST," the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

The launch is scheduled at 1900hrs from the Second Launch Pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

© AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K India to Launch Satellite Next Week to Fix Malfunctioning Navigation System

The Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) had on Tuesday cleared the 29-hour countdown.

PSLV-C39 will use the 'XL' version of PSLV equipped with six strap-ons, each carrying 12 tons of propellant. The spacecraft weighs over 1,400kg and was built and tested by ISRO along with a consortium of six small and medium industries.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India at par with US-based GPS.

ISRO had launched seven satellites — IRNSS-1G on April 28, 2016, IRNSS-1F (March 10, 2016), IRNSS-1E (January 20, 2016), IRNSS-1D (March 28, 2015), IRNSS-1C (October 16, 2014), IRNSS-1B (April 4, 2014) and IRNSS-1A on July 1, 2013.

According to ISRO officials, the total cost of all the seven satellites was $ 222 million.