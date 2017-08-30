Register
23:58 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Australia road sign

    'No Dramas!' Crackdown on Racially Offensive Place Names Begins in Australia

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    117123

    People often ask what is in a name? The answer would appear to be plenty, especially when it comes to racially offensive place names. In the latest salvo in Australia's on-going culture war over its colonial past, one state is now taking a tough stance over them. Will others follow suit?

    The names of a handful of mountains and creeks in Queensland containing racial slurs have been systematically removed from official records.

    Magnificently Rude Map of World Place Names
    © Photo: Strumpshaw, Tincleton & Giggleswick
    'Lovely Bottoms' and Lots of 'Knobs' Revealed in New World Map

    The move comes after the Department of Natural Resources and Mines revealed the name of a mountain containing a racial epithet was wiped in May following community concerns.

    A subsequent investigation by officials — responsible for the naming of places — saw the removal of a further nine from its database after discovering they used "a similarly offensive term."

    A Queensland spokesman said the decision to remove Mount N*****. N***** Head as well as other spots containing the N-word will also have their names discontinued.

    "The department […] commenced a proactive review of the place names database that identified nine other place names that had a similarly offensive term," the official explained.

    Community groups across Australia have voiced their anger for more than a decade over the existence of such names, claiming they are overtly racist or because they portray painful historical events that occurred there.

    'Culture War'

    It comes amid the growing debate within the country over the relevance and purpose of monuments and statues commemorating pro-slavery figures. 

    Critics are actively campaigning for the removal of the statue of Captain James Cook as well as changing Australia Day in order to recognize the nation's Indigenous people.

    A statue of Captain James Cook stands in Sydney's Hyde Park on August 25, 2017, as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull labelled calls to change colonial-era monuments and the date of Australia Day, in attempts to better reflect the country's indigenous past, as a 'Stalinist' excercise in re-writing history. A cultural debate intensified this week when prominent indigenous commentator Stan Grant dubbed the inscription Discovered this territory 1770, on a Sydney statue of 18th century British explorer Capitan James Cook, a damaging myth.
    © AFP 2017/ WILLIAM WEST
    A statue of Captain James Cook stands in Sydney's Hyde Park on August 25, 2017, as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull labelled calls to change colonial-era monuments and the date of Australia Day, in attempts to better reflect the country's indigenous past, as a 'Stalinist' excercise in re-writing history. A cultural debate intensified this week when prominent indigenous commentator Stan Grant dubbed the inscription "Discovered this territory 1770", on a Sydney statue of 18th century British explorer Capitan James Cook, a "damaging myth".

    Activist Stephen Hagan welcomed the decision to remove racist place names, although he questioned why it took so long.

    "I spoke to the Aboriginal Community leaders during a visit to a place called Herberton that had a N***** Creek […] they were so offended because they had to walk across that bridge every day and they couldn't understand why the name wasn't changed," Hagan explained.

    Indigenous Australian performers hold a smoking ceremony to open NAIDOC Week, a national program that celebrates the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee in Sydney on July 6, 2015, which grew from the first political groups seeking rights for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Australians in the 1920s.
    © AFP 2017/ PETER PARKS
    Australia Put on 'Culture War' Footing Over Plan to Scrap National Day

    Several other place names with racist connotations still remain in Queensland, the campaigner insisted.

    "I would go back and revisit the name Gin Gin to see if it was named after an alcohol distillery, or whether it was a derogatory term for Aboriginal women back then," Hagan added.

    Dr. Fiona Barlow, race relations research fellow at the University of Queensland, confirmed certain words had a marked impact on human psychology.

    "There's been multiple studies now that have shown that repeated exposure to everyday racism has negative effects on our health and wellbeing," Dr. Barlow explained.

    "Renaming these places removes the racial slur from the [indigenous person's] experience as they drive past road signs."

    Related:

    Captain Cook Should Be Hooked! Australian Activists Demand Statue's Removal
    Australia Put on 'Culture War' Footing Over Plan to Scrap National Day
    'Lovely Bottoms' and Lots of 'Knobs' Revealed in New World Map
    Tags:
    indigenous peoples, Australian Aborigines, culture, racism, place name, racial slurs, creek, mountain, Queensland, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok