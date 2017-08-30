You Can't Look More Epic Than Kim Posing in Front of His Fearful Missile (PHOTO)

Don't even try to look more epic and outshine North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in taking pictures, especially if you don't have a truckload of photos with a missile being launched across a neighboring country and striking fear into half of the world.

North Korea's state Rodong Sinmum newspaper has released a batch of photos of Kim observing the latest launch of the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile with his own eyes.

Rodong Sinmun releases photos of yesterday's test launch of the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, overseen by KJU [3/3] https://t.co/1apuwNVnyY pic.twitter.com/2WXPYWUbat — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) 30 августа 2017 г.

The projectile flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean, which has happened for the first time with Kim at the helm.

From KCNA: Kim Jong Un supervises launch of Hwasong-12 ballistic missile on Tuesday morninghttps://t.co/weKDP1bOqs pic.twitter.com/0WnkpjypN7 — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) 29 августа 2017 г.

The North Korean leader said the launch comprised "the first step of the military operation of the [Korean People's Army] in the Pacific and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam," according to to local KCNA agency.

Rodong Sinmun releases photos of yesterday's test launch of the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, overseen by KJU [1/3] https://t.co/kWUGnNQXIs pic.twitter.com/FWJmbzKExy — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) 30 августа 2017 г.

North Korea has test-launched dozens of ballistic missiles since Kim Jong-un took power and had conducted two nuclear tests in 2016. Earlier this month, it was revealed that some Japanese and US intelligence analysts believe Pyongyang may already be able to attach nuclear payloads to ballistic missiles.