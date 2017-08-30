Register
00:00 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Papuan activists, their body painted with the colors of 'Morning Star' separatist flag, take part in a rally marking the 50th anniversary of failed efforts by Papuan tribal chiefs to declare independence from Dutch colonial rule in 1961, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011.

    'Cry for Freedom': Swimmers Deliver Petition Calling for UN Action on West Papua

    © AP Photo/ Tatan Syuflana
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 26231

    A petition calling for action on West Papua has been delivered to the United Nations in Switzerland by a team of British swimmers. But where is West Papua and why have the alleged human rights abuses by Indonesia struggled to make the news?

    On Wednesday, August 30, a British team of activists ended a 30-hour swim along Lake Geneva and handed in a petition with 120,000 names on it to the UN.

    The petition calls on the UN to take action on West Papua and says the people there should be given a new vote on self-determination.

    Benny Wenda, spokesman for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua, was on the quayside to welcome the swimmers on Wednesday.

    ​"This swim is a historic moment in our long path to freedom. The swim team are helping to shine a light on one of the world's longest and most brutal military occupations, and tens of thousands of West Papuans in my home-land are willing them on and signing the petition despite risk of arrest and torture. The actions of every one person can make a difference, and West Papuans need international solidarity work to help the world hear our cry for freedom," said Mr. Wenda, who was granted political asylum in Britain in 2003.

    'Act of No Choice'

    Earlier this year, Connor Woodman, a researcher with the Politics of Papua Project at the University of Warwick, explained why the 1969 referendum was bogus.

    "It was called the Act of Free Choice, although West Papuans call it the Act of No Choice. The Indonesian military handpicked 1,026 West Papuans who were bribed, cajoled and threatened into voting unanimously for what was Dutch New Guinea to join Indonesia," Mr. Woodman told Sputnik.

    Thousands of Indonesian settlers began colonizing West Papua in the 1970s and 1980s and the indigenous people are now believed to make up only 50 percent of the population.

    ​Activists claim more than 500,000 people have been killed under Indonesian occupation and vast tracts of the world's second‐largest rainforest have been destroyed by mining interests, also accused of polluting water sources.

    "Without international intervention, there is real fear that the West Papuan people, and their lands, will become extinct in our lifetime," says the petition.

    ​Joel Evans, founder of Swim for West Papua, explained why they had organized the swim in Lake Geneva.

    "West Papua has been hidden from the public eye for nearly half a century. Hundreds of thousands have died, been tortured, arrested, beaten and imprisoned. Indonesia is trying to cover up a genocide, with the help of its Western allies. We hope this swim can penetrate the shadows and assist the Papuans in their struggle for basic self-determination and liberation. Doing this swim requires us to recognise our shared identity as human beings," said Mr. Evans.

    Legitimate Occupation?

    Indonesian security forces have been accused of carrying out genocide against West Papuans, who are a Melanesian people closely related to the people of neighboring Papua New Guinea.

    Several West Papuan activists are allegedly being held as political prisoners.

    A Papuan rises his fist as he displays Morning Star separatist flags during a protest commemorating the 50th year since Indonesia took over West Papua from Dutch colonial rule in 1963, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Gembong Nusantara
    BP Under Pressure Over LNG Investment in Indonesian 'Colony' of West Papua

    In June, Yanto Awerkion, of the West Papua National Committee, was arrested by Indonesian security services during a rally and prayer session promoting the petition.

    One of the websites hosting the petition, Avaaz, has been blocked by the Indonesian government.

    Indonesia has always claimed its occupation of West Papua is legitimate and blames "separatist groups which engage in inciting public disorder and armed attacks on civilians and military personnel."

    In 2015, Indonesian President Joko Widodo lifted a blanket ban on foreign journalists visiting West Papua but reporters still have to apply for special visas and few are willing to risk traveling to the country after two French journalists were arrested in 2014 and detained for months.

    Related:

    BP Under Pressure Over LNG Investment in Indonesian 'Colony' of West Papua
    Australia Regrets Spat With Indonesian Military Over 'Offensive' Texts
    Indonesia Hopes to Sign Su-35 Purchase Deal By End of 2017 - Ambassador
    Russia Backs Indonesia’s Interest in Creating Free Trade Zone With EAEU - Lavrov
    Tags:
    petition, self-determination, referendum, human rights, United Nations, West Papua, Netherlands, Jakarta, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok