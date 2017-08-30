N. Korean Leader Orders More Ballistic Missile Launches on Pacific Ocean Targets

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday ordered to carry out more ballistic missile test launches on targets in the Pacific Ocean.

© AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer UN Security Council Begins Closed Consultations on North Korea Missile Launches

TOKYO (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, North Korea test fired Hwasong-12 ballistic missile. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that Pyongyang's ballistic missile had flown over Japan's northern island of Hokkaido before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of the island.

"The latest test launch of a ballistic missile close to reality has become the first military-tactical step of our army in the Pacific Ocean … From now on, it is necessary to carry out more tests of ballistic missiles on the targets in the Pacific Ocean," Kim said as quoted by South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Kim also called for more active actions of Pyongyang’s military in modernizing the missiles and increasing their striking force.

Earlier in August, North Korea said it was considering an attack on an area near the US territory of Guam in the Western Pacific. The island of Guam is home to several military facilities of the United States, which is in tensions with North Korea.