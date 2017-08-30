N. Korean Leader Orders More Ballistic Missile Launches on Pacific Ocean Targets

"The latest test launch of a ballistic missile close to reality has become the first military-tactical step of our army in the Pacific Ocean … From now on, it is necessary to carry out more tests of ballistic missiles on the targets in the Pacific Ocean," Kim said as quoted by South Korean Yonhap news agency.
Kim also called for more active actions of Pyongyang’s military in modernizing the missiles and increasing their striking force.
Earlier in August, North Korea said it was considering an attack on an area near the US territory of Guam in the Western Pacific. The island of Guam is home to several military facilities of the United States, which is in tensions with North Korea.
