Register
02:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pakistan Trump

    WATCH: Thousands of Pakistanis Rally to ‘Reject the Rhetoric,’ Burn Trump Effigy

    © AP Photo/ Muhammad Sajjad
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 383110

    Pakistanis in a major rally in Quetta have responded forcefully to US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that their government has harbored jihadist elements within its borders.

    "Today, with the grace of God, thousands of people have come out into the streets," a protester in Pakistan’s Balochistan province declared, to demonstrate Pakistan’s denial of US President Donald Trump’s accusation that the country provides safe haven for terrorists.

    "The purpose of today’s ‘Down with America’ rally is to reject the rhetoric of the United States about Pakistan," one of the speakers at the rally told Agence France-Presse.

    During last week’s highly anticipated speech by Trump regarding the president’s strategy in South Asia, the US leader promulgated that, "Today, 20 US-designated foreign terrorist organizations are active in Afghanistan and Pakistan — the highest concentration in any region anywhere in the world."

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Pakistan to Seek Consensus With Russia, China Over Trump's New South Asia Policy

    "Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror," Trump said. "The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict."

    Pakistanis saw the situation differently. “The US, along with 42 members of NATO, are holding Pakistan responsible for what has been happening in Afghanistan for the past 16 years,” a speaker at the Quetta rally told AFP. “Today’s rally rejects the policy of the United States. The US foreign and defense policies have failed.”

    Trump said in his speech the US will “change the approach” on “how to deal with Pakistan.” It’s not entirely clear how relations will play out under the new approach.

    Since Trump’s remarks, a few significant events have occurred in the bilateral bond. First, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry released a statement August 22 noting “no country in the world has done more than Pakistan to counter the menace of terrorism” and that “instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism.”

    On Friday, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said “there can be difference of opinion between two countries, for which there are established channels of communication through which misperceptions can be allayed and differences resolved.”

    US President Donald Trump announces his strategy for the war in Afghanistan during an address from Fort Myer, Virginia, US, August 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Pakistan 'Disappointed' by Trump's Accusations of Sheltering Terrorists

    On Sunday, a scheduled meeting between acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells and Pakistani officials in Islamabad was postponed “at the request of the Government of Pakistan,” a US embassy official in Islamabad told Reuters over the weekend.

    The Diplomat’s Ankit Panda suggested Monday “the postponement of Wells’ visit could indicate that the Trump administration’s accusations against Pakistan last week could herald a difficult period in ties between Washington and Islamabad.” 

    Related:

    Trump on New North Korea's Missile Launch: 'All Options on the Table'
    Getting Away With Murder & Torture: Trump Pardons Sheriff Arpaio
    Trump: 'I Think We Will Eventually Get Along With' Russia
    Pakistani Tribesmen Protest Over Trump's New Regional Policy
    Trump's Decision to Give Military Weapons to Police Slammed as 'Defying Logic'
    Tags:
    protest, NATO, Donald Trump, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok