N Korea Launches a 'Shoot-Em-Up' Video Game Where Americans Are the Villains

North Koreans now have a chance to take on their old nemesis, the US, after the release of “Hunting Yankees”, a 3D single-player video game where players go behind enemy lines to hunt down and shoot American soldiers.

The North Korean news outlet Arirang Meari described “Hunting Yankees” as a “fighting game in which the US is laid down with a sniper gun… behind enemy lines.”

© Photo: Screenshot from arirangmeari.com Hunting Yankee.

A promotional photo showed what appears to be a US soldier being shot and killed, with another photo depicting a soldier in the gun’s crosshairs, said English-language media outlet, NKNews, which was the first to reported the story.

Anyone know where to download and play —#huntingyankees — Daniel Retter (@DanielJRetter) 29 августа 2017 г.

​State propaganda describes the game as a sniper-rifle battle against US "injustice."

The game was developed by the Advanced Technology Research Institute, which has previously designed games for mobile phones.

Anyone know where to download and play —#huntingyankees — Daniel Retter (@DanielJRetter) 29 августа 2017 г.

​"Hunting Yankees” has been released amid soaring tensions between North Korea and the United States over Pyongyang’s nuclear program and ballistic missile launches.