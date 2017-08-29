N Korea Launches a 'Shoot-Em-Up' Video Game Where Americans Are the Villains

The North Korean news outlet Arirang Meari described “Hunting Yankees” as a “fighting game in which the US is laid down with a sniper gun… behind enemy lines.”
A promotional photo showed what appears to be a US soldier being shot and killed, with another photo depicting a soldier in the gun’s crosshairs, said English-language media outlet, NKNews, which was the first to reported the story.
Anyone know where to download and play —#huntingyankees— Daniel Retter (@DanielJRetter) 29 августа 2017 г.
State propaganda describes the game as a sniper-rifle battle against US "injustice."
The game was developed by the Advanced Technology Research Institute, which has previously designed games for mobile phones.
"Hunting Yankees” has been released amid soaring tensions between North Korea and the United States over Pyongyang’s nuclear program and ballistic missile launches.
