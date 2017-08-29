'What if Godzilla Emerged From the Sea and Threw the Missile Back at N Korea?'

Instead of expressing fear, Twitter users have been enjoying themselves at the expense of North Korea after one of its missiles of an unknown type flew over Japan on Tuesday and plunged into the sea causing no harm to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Jordan made fun of North Korean's latest missile launch posting a tweet that showed a huge hog with its eyes wide shut and an apple stacked in his mouth flying in the sky in a clear allusion to the missile, which Pyongyang launched towards Japan on Tuesday.

North Korea has fired a missle pic.twitter.com/qyOthdow2Z — Jordan (@langilleski) 28 августа 2017 г.

​JamesSHowell imagined how Godzilla would rise from the depths and hurl the missile back to where it had come from.

What if Godzilla emerged from the sea and threw the missle back at North Korea? #Missle #NorthKorea — J (@JamesSHowell) 28 августа 2017 г.

​SavinTheBees wondered how one could “miss an entire country,” and insisted that North Korean missile handlers’ aiming skills were even shoddier than basketballer Shaquille O’Neal’s ability to hit a free throw.

BRUH NORTH KOREA AIM A MISSLE AND MISSED AN ENTIRE COUNTRY



SHAQ AT THE FREE THROW LINE HAS A BETTER SHOT



HOW YOU MISS AN ENTIRE COUNTRY?? pic.twitter.com/cHfGbCzdUR — Bardock Obama 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) 28 августа 2017 г.

​​G Akilez wondered if Kim had really grown out of his kid pants.

​SFBKA Fishing Club wrote how happy he was that Thurday’s missile missed his favorite fishing hole

Earlier missile launches by North Korea were likewise ridiculed by Twitter users.

Smiling’ Wizard wrote that when comparing Kim Jong-un’s new missile launch and white supremacists’ marches in Virginia, Americans should now wonder whether they should brace for WW3 or another Civil War

​Kautzowl was equally dismissive of the North Korean leader in a tweet posted following his previous missile launch in July.

Ethan Masquerda took a shot at the North Korean leader in a tweet, showing UFC legend Conor McGregor teasing a stars and stripes-clad Kim in a clear allusion to last year’s bottle-throwing incident with his girlfriend.

​​A North Korean ballistic missile passed over Japan early Tuesday morning breaking into three pieces and falling into the sea 733 miles from Cape Erimo in northern Japan into the waters off Hokkaido.

The Japanese government said the missile passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. local time, and that its warning system was triggered, though no damage or injury has been reported. Tokyo did not attempt to shoot the missile down.

It was the 13th North Korean missile or missile component test conducted this year. The last missile launch was on July 28, a test of the long-range Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea has also repeatedly threatened to attack Guam, a Pacific island territory of the US with a large American military presence.