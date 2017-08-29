'What if Godzilla Emerged From the Sea and Threw the Missile Back at N Korea?'

Jordan made fun of North Korean's latest missile launch posting a tweet that showed a huge hog with its eyes wide shut and an apple stacked in his mouth flying in the sky in a clear allusion to the missile, which Pyongyang launched towards Japan on Tuesday.
North Korea has fired a missle pic.twitter.com/qyOthdow2Z— Jordan (@langilleski) 28 августа 2017 г.
JamesSHowell imagined how Godzilla would rise from the depths and hurl the missile back to where it had come from.
What if Godzilla emerged from the sea and threw the missle back at North Korea? #Missle #NorthKorea— J (@JamesSHowell) 28 августа 2017 г.
SavinTheBees wondered how one could “miss an entire country,” and insisted that North Korean missile handlers’ aiming skills were even shoddier than basketballer Shaquille O’Neal’s ability to hit a free throw.
BRUH NORTH KOREA AIM A MISSLE AND MISSED AN ENTIRE COUNTRY— Bardock Obama 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) 28 августа 2017 г.
SHAQ AT THE FREE THROW LINE HAS A BETTER SHOT
HOW YOU MISS AN ENTIRE COUNTRY?? pic.twitter.com/cHfGbCzdUR
G Akilez wondered if Kim had really grown out of his kid pants.
#northkorea #missle I don't think #KimJongUn knows where his big boy pants are…just his crazy pants. the #sheepdogs stand ready 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tPnsykfVGT— G Akilez (@paracordprepper) 29 августа 2017 г.
SFBKA Fishing Club wrote how happy he was that Thurday’s missile missed his favorite fishing hole
Going #flyfishing tomorrow. Hopefully #NorthKorea doesn't have the coordinates for my fav fishing hole. #japan #missle pic.twitter.com/XTJUreKeu1— SFBCA Fishing Club (@SFBCAfishing) 29 августа 2017 г.
Earlier missile launches by North Korea were likewise ridiculed by Twitter users.
Smiling’ Wizard wrote that when comparing Kim Jong-un’s new missile launch and white supremacists’ marches in Virginia, Americans should now wonder whether they should brace for WW3 or another Civil War
Decisions.#war #nuclear #weapon #missile #northkorea #america #usa #civilwar #meme #decisions #trump #donaldtrump #weapons pic.twitter.com/HHYlT2Rd4J— Smilin’ Wizard (@TweetofTriumph) 19 августа 2017 г.
Kautzowl was equally dismissive of the North Korean leader in a tweet posted following his previous missile launch in July.
Kim lookin’ like he about to drop the sickest emo k-pop album of the century. #northkorea #missle #emo #kpop pic.twitter.com/oOh1RHKC3s— kautzowl (@kautzowl) 28 июля 2017 г.
Ethan Masquerda took a shot at the North Korean leader in a tweet, showing UFC legend Conor McGregor teasing a stars and stripes-clad Kim in a clear allusion to last year’s bottle-throwing incident with his girlfriend.
North Korea. Kim Jong Un. #NorthKorea #Breaking #Missle pic.twitter.com/1vDHm20ELr— Ethan Mosqueda (@emosqueda53) 28 июля 2017 г.
A North Korean ballistic missile passed over Japan early Tuesday morning breaking into three pieces and falling into the sea 733 miles from Cape Erimo in northern Japan into the waters off Hokkaido.
It was the 13th North Korean missile or missile component test conducted this year. The last missile launch was on July 28, a test of the long-range Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea has also repeatedly threatened to attack Guam, a Pacific island territory of the US with a large American military presence.
