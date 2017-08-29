Register
02:08 GMT +330 August 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the second test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017.

    'What if Godzilla Emerged From the Sea and Threw the Missile Back at N Korea?'

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    92744107

    Instead of expressing fear, Twitter users have been enjoying themselves at the expense of North Korea after one of its missiles of an unknown type flew over Japan on Tuesday and plunged into the sea causing no harm to the Land of the Rising Sun.

    Jordan made fun of North Korean's latest missile launch posting a tweet that showed a huge hog with its eyes wide shut and an apple stacked in his mouth flying in the sky in a clear allusion to the missile, which Pyongyang launched towards Japan on Tuesday.

    ​JamesSHowell imagined how Godzilla would rise from the depths and hurl the missile back to where it had come from.

    ​SavinTheBees wondered how one could “miss an entire country,” and insisted that North Korean missile handlers’ aiming skills were even shoddier than basketballer Shaquille O’Neal’s ability to hit a free throw.

    ​​G Akilez wondered if Kim had really grown out of his kid pants.

    ​SFBKA Fishing Club wrote how happy he was that Thurday’s missile missed his favorite fishing hole

    Earlier missile launches by North Korea were likewise ridiculed by Twitter users. 

    Smiling’ Wizard wrote that when comparing Kim Jong-un’s new missile launch and white supremacists’ marches in Virginia, Americans should now wonder whether they should brace for WW3 or another Civil War

    ​Kautzowl was equally dismissive of the North Korean leader in a tweet posted following his previous missile launch in July.

    Ethan Masquerda took a shot at the North Korean leader in a tweet, showing UFC legend Conor McGregor teasing a stars and stripes-clad Kim in a clear allusion to last year’s bottle-throwing incident with his girlfriend.

    ​A North Korean ballistic missile passed over Japan early Tuesday morning breaking into three pieces and falling into the sea 733 miles from Cape Erimo in northern Japan into the waters off Hokkaido.

    Men walk past a street monitor showing news of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test in Tokyo, Japan. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    South Korean Military Confirms North Korea's New Missile Launch
    The Japanese government said the missile passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. local time, and that its warning system was triggered, though no damage or injury has been reported. Tokyo did not attempt to shoot the missile down.

    It was the 13th North Korean missile or missile component test conducted this year. The last missile launch was on July 28, a test of the long-range Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.

    North Korea has also repeatedly threatened to attack Guam, a Pacific island territory of the US with a large American military presence.

    South Korea Reviews ‘Defense Posture’ After North’s Missile Launch
    Guam Homeland Security Official Downplays Threat of North Korea Missile Strike
