Register
03:30 GMT +326 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017

    North Korea Launches Unidentified Projectile - South Korean Military

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1019681210

    The South Korean military has reported that North Korea launched a series of unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan at 6:49 AM local time. The projectiles appear to be three short-range ballistic missiles, according to US Pacific Command (USPACOM).

    The projectiles were launched from a site in the eastern province of Gangwon, traveling about 155 miles before plunging into the sea. The move was immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

    The missile test was a failure, according to the US military. "Initial assessment indicates three short-range ballistic missile launches," the USPACOM statement read. "The first and third missiles at 11:49 a.m. and 12:19 p.m. failed in flight. The second missile launch at 12:07 p.m. appears to have blown up almost immediately."

    The missile launch was expected, as the DPRK hinted at one in response to the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Guardian large-scale military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

    A view of U.S. military planes parked on the tarmac of Andersen Air Force base on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    US 'Will Be Punished': N Korea Simulates Missile Attack on US Guam (VIDEO)

    "[Mr Kim] said that if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous, reckless actions on the Korean Peninsula and in its vicinity, testing the self-restraint of the DPRK, the latter will make an important decision as it already declared, warning the US that it should think reasonably and judge properly not to suffer shame that it is hit by the DPRK again," read a KCNA news release on August 16.

    North Korea has also repeatedly threatened to attack Guam, a Pacific island territory of the US that carries a large American military presence.

    On Wednesday, the North Korean state news agency KCNA published a photo that showed schematics for a new intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile and a new ICBM behind North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    This is the 13th North Korean missile or missile component test thus far this year. The last missile launch was on July 28, a test of the long-range Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could potentially strike the US mainland.

    Related:

    North Korea Showed Restraint in Missile Tests After UN Sanctions - Tillerson
    US Warship Successfully Tests Anti-Ship Missile Near Guam Amid Row With N Korea
    Why North Korean Missile Development Should Be No Surprise to the World
    Japan, US Confirm Agreement to Increase Pressure on N.Korea Over Missile Tests
    North Korea Reveals Propaganda Posters Depicting Missile Attacks on US (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Guam, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Trump Eclipse Tweet Cartoon
    Do Not Stare Directly Into the Eclipse Meme
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok