China to Create Special Economic Zone Near Blagoveshchensk-Heihe Bridge

China plans to create a special economic zone near a bridge across the Amur River that will connect Russia's Far Easterb city of Blagoveshchensk with the northeastern Chinese city of Heihe, Russia's Amur region government said on Tuesday.

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (Russia) (Sputnik) – The project of the 30-square-kilometer (11.5 square miles) special economic zone was presented by a Chinese delegation to the Amur region government.

"Construction of the transport and logistic complex for ensuring the work of the border bridge across the Amur river (Heilong Jiang) near the cites of Blagoveshchensk (Russia) – Heihe (China) that will boost and develop the Russian-Chinese ties will be taken as a basis for the project of creating the complex special economic zone," the region's press service said in a statement.

The special economic zone will have several functional areas such as a customs crossing point, bonded and stock areas, according to the press service.

The construction of the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridge kicked off on December 24, 2016 and is expected to be completed in late 2019.