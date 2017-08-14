Suspected Daesh Terrorist Killed After Fatally Wounding Police Officer in Turkey

A suspected Daesh terrorist has been killed after fatally wounding a police officer in Istanbul.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — A suspected member of the Islamic State terror group (Daesh) has been killed after fatally wounding a police officer in the Turkish city of Istanbul, local media reported Monday.

Sozcu newspaper reported, citing sources in law enforcement, that the attacker was one of the two terror suspects who had been detained in an anti-terror operation earlier and had been transported in a police vehicle to a local security office.

The police officer who had been accompanying those apprehended was stabbed by the perpetrator, the newspaper continued. The injured was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died, the reports added.

After the attack, another police officer killed the assailant, according to the publication.