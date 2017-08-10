South Korea Calls Urgent Security Meeting After North's Newest Threat

South Korea’s National Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon, the presidential office said, hours after the North announced a plan was in the making to strike waters off a US island.

© AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry With Pyongyang Defiant, Pentagon Weighs Allowing Seoul More Powerful Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. local time (6:00GMT), the presidential office said, according to South Korea’s news agency Yonhap. It will be chaired by national security chief Chung Eui-yong.

Pyongyang ratcheted up tension in the region early on Thursday by declaring that a plan to strike an area miles from the US Pacific territory of Guam would be ready by mid-August, two days after US President Donald Trump warned the North it would face "fire and fury" if it continued making threats.