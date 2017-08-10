Register
04:05 GMT +310 August 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the defence detachment on Jangjae Islet and the Hero Defence Detachment on Mu Islet located in the southernmost part of the waters off the southwest front, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2017

    North Korea Promises Guam Strike Plan for August

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    162417223

    North Korean state-run media said Thursday that by mid-August Pyongyang will have a plan to launch four intermediate-range missiles at the US territory of Guam. The plan will then go for approval to leader Kim Jong-un.

    The report, carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) cited General Kim Rak-gyom, who commands the Korean People's Army's Strategic Force. "The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA [Korean People's Army] will cross the sky above Shimane, Hiroshima and Koichi Prefectures of Japan," he said, according to the statement.

    Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Improvising on North Korea Without Plan Puts US at Risk - Senator Warner

    "They will fly 3,356.7 km (2,085.8 miles) for 1,065 seconds and hit the waters 30 to 40 km away from Guam."

    This development is only the latest in an increasingly heated war of words between Pyongyang and Washington. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" against the North after it said it was considering Guam as a target.

    The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) called Trump's statement "a load of nonsense" and declared that "only absolute force" can work on Trump, who they accuse of being "bereft of reason."

    Pyongyang also said that America's "frantic moves" on the Korean Peninsula will be reined by the action the North's military "is about to take." The statement described North Korea's plans for Guam as including "historic enveloping fire," and said it will "keep closely watching the speech and behavior of the US." 

    Senator Bernie Sanders looks on after the Vermont delegation cast their votes during roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016
    © AFP 2017/
    US Needs Diplomatic Strategy to Address North Korea Problem - Senator Sanders

    Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State James Mattis warned the North in a statement that they should "cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people."

    "While our State Department is making every effort to resolve this global threat through diplomatic means, it must be noted that the combined allied militaries now possess the most precise, rehearsed and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on Earth.  The DPRK regime’s actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates," he said.

    Saber-rattling between the US and the DPRK has been escalating all year, as the North has continued its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons activity despite sanctions and international rebuke. The most recent provocations came in July, when the country tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

    Earlier this week it was revealed that US and Japanese intelligence agencies believe North Korea does have the capability to place a nuclear weapon on a ballistic missile.

    Related:

    McCain Threatens North Korea After Expressing 'Concerns' Over Trump Rhetoric
    Greenpeace Expresses Concern Over Growing Tensions Between US, North Korea
    No Quick Military Solution to North Korea Threat - US Senator
    Tillerson: North Korea Presents 'No Imminent Threat' to US
    Tags:
    North Korea missile launch, Trump administration, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), White House, General James Mattis, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Be Inspired by Amazing 2017 Nat Geo's Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
    Be Inspired by Amazing 2017 Nat Geo's Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
    How the Times Have Changed!
    Oh, How the Times Have Changed!
    Russian nuclear submarine Ulyanovsk
    The Ulyanovsk, Russia's Yasen-Class Nuclear Submarine

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok