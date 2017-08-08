Register
00:23 GMT +309 August 2017
Live
    Search
    Kathmandu, Nepal (File)

    Doklam Standoff: Prodding by India, China Puts Nepal in Dilemma

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    5105736

    Nepal, the Himalayan nation sandwiched between India and China, shares multifaceted bonds with both countries and nurtures a desire to become a vibrant economic bridge between the two.

    Kathmandu, Nepal. File photo
    © Photo: Pixabay
    India, China to Compete in Nepal's Internet Services Sector
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba will be visiting India later this month. Ahead of his visit, both India and China plan to hold extensive bilateral talks with the Nepalese leadership with the aim to elicit the country’s stand on the Doklam controversy.

    The controversy over Doklam — a tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan, began in mid-June this year when Indian troops stopped troops of China's People Liberation Army from constructing a road in the region.

    The pressure has added to the atmospherics around the planning of Prime Deuba’s upcoming visit to New Delhi. The standoff between India and China is of immense concern for Nepal as it aims to develop itself into a vibrant ‘economic bridge’ between the two Asian giants through the Lipulekh tri-junction which has been used since ancient times for trade by Nepal, India and Tibet.

    The Nepalese Prime Minister’s India visit will be preceded by India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s stay in Kathmandu to participate in the 15th meeting of foreign ministers of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) on August 10.

    India has already announced that Swaraj will have multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, according to Gopal Bagalay, Spokesperson, India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

    Meanwhile, Kathmandu will host Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang on August 14, ahead of the bilateral meetings between India and Nepal. Considered as an expert on south Asian affairs in Beijing’s establishment, Yang has taken multiple visits to the region in the last few years. According to local reports, China's deputy chief of mission recently met his counterpart from Nepal in New Delhi during which China's stand on the Doklam issue was discussed.

    Nepalese police clash with Madhesi minority protesters at Raibiraj, Saptari District, some 240 kms southeast of Kathmandu on March 6, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ SHREEDHAR POUDEL
    India Concerned With Violent Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Nepal - Foreign Ministry

    Nevertheless, Indian experts say that despite lingering differences on certain issues, India and Nepal are bonded in a multi-layered relationship and that it is highly unlikely for Nepal to act against Indian interest in the region.

    “Traditionally, Nepal has adopted a neutral approach in the India — Pakistan conflict and there is no reason to believe that they will not continue the same between India and China as well. There are political disagreements between India and Nepal, because New Delhi supports the rights of Madhesis (demanding more representation in the governing bodies and re-demarcation of state boundaries), but the bilateral relationship is intertwined in multiple layers. Not just the virtually free movement of the people on both sides of the border, but there is also a significant presence of ethnic diaspora on both sides with strong cultural and societal ties. Nepalese population has significant presence in the Siliguri Corridor, which India is trying to protect, by creating a greater buffer between its border and China,” Dr Smruti Pattanaik, Research Fellow at the New Delhi-based Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, told Sputnik.

    The Doklam standoff has been confined to verbal confrontation between the two Asian rivals so far. However, there are signs of escalation as both sides have refused to back down from their respective positions. China’s state-run Global Times recently published an article warning of potential "small-scale operations" in Doklam plateau in about two weeks' time to drive away Indian presence. India, for its part, has refused to acknowledge war with China as an option but has also turned down China’s demand for troop withdrawal.

    Related:

    Nepal Assures India Bonhomie With China Reflects Only Commercial Interests
    India Burns Midnight Oil to Outdo China on Nepal Fuel Reserve
    India Concerned With Violent Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Nepal
    India to Lend Nepal $340 Mln for Infrastructure, International Rail Network
    Tags:
    bilateral talks, China, Nepal, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Checkmate! Russia Beats France in Unique Battle of Borodino
    Checkmate! Russia Beats France in Unique Battle of Borodino
    How the Times Have Changed!
    Oh, How the Times Have Changed!
    Russian nuclear submarine Ulyanovsk
    The Ulyanovsk, Russia's Yasen-Class Nuclear Submarine

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok