15:18 GMT +307 August 2017
    DRPK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    N Korea Denounces UN Sanctions, Denies Talks on Nuclear Issue Due to US Threat

    North Korea denounces the UN Security Council resolution with new sanctions as a violation of its sovereignty and denies to hold talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement by the country's government published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    TOKYO  (Sputnik) — North Korea completely rejects the UN Security Council resolution with new sanctions as a violation of its sovereignty, according to a statement by the country's government published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    "First of all, we condemn and completely reject the sanctions resolution of the UN Security Council, concocted by the United States and hostile forces, as a gross violation of our republic's sovereignty," the statement said.

    The statement added that Pyongyang will not discuss denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula as long as the nuclear threat and hostility on the part of the United States remain.

    "As long as the nuclear threat and intrigues against the republic persist, no matter who says what, we will not discuss defensive forces of nuclear deterrence and we will not turn off the already chosen path of strengthening the nuclear power of the state," the statement said.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    You’re ‘Hopeless’: North Korea Calls New US Sanctions a Waste of Energy
    On Saturday, the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted Resolution 2371, which further tightens sanctions imposed on North Korea. The restrictions put a ban on coal, iron, iron ore, lead and seafood imports from the Asian nation to UN member states, and also prohibit UN members from setting up joint ventures with North Korean entities or individuals, or increasing the number of North Korean workers engaged in projects within any member state.

    The UNSC has repeatedly adopted resolutions condemning North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests. Despite that, Pyongyang has continued developing its nuclear and weapons program.

