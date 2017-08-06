Register
01:48 GMT +307 August 2017
Live
    Search
    Al Jazeera, meaning The Island is an international news network headquartered in Doha, Qatar

    Israel Cracks Down on Qatari Al Jazeera in 'Solidarity With Sane Arab World'

    © East News/ Polaris Images
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    122304

    Israeli Communications Minister Ayoub Kara on Sunday announced his plans to close offices of the Qatari Al Jazeera broadcaster in the country.

    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Al Jazeera Slams Netanyahu's Claims of Stirring Up Violence in Temple Mount Row
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the outlet, Kara also revealed his plans to revoke Al Jazeera reporters' press passes.

    "I contacted the Public Security Minister [Gilad Erdan] in order to close the [Al Jazeera] network’s offices in Israel. I contacted other sources requesting to restrict the network’s broadcasts to open satellites," Kara said at a press conference as quoted by the Jerusalem Online news outlet.

    "We are going to set measures in order to illustrate our war on terrorism, on radical Islam and our solidarity with the sane Arab world," Kara pointed out.

    Kara's announcement was praised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who had accused the Doha-based broadcaster of inciting violence in July.

    Later in the day, Doha-based Al Jazeera responded to the plans of Israel to shut down its activities in the country.

    "Al Jazeera stresses that it will closely watch the developments that may result from the Israeli decision, and will take the necessary legal measures towards it," the broadcaster said in the statement condemning the intentions of Israel.

    The media outlet added that it would continue covering the events in Palestine "professionally and accurately."

    Al Jazeera, meaning The Island is an international news network headquartered in Doha, Qatar
    © East News/ Polaris Images
    UAE Minister Tells UN Qatar's Al Jazeera Should to Be Closed for Promoting Extremism
    The tensions between the Qatari news outlet and Israel escalated since the end of July as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plans to create legislation that would shut down Al Jazeera's Israeli office over the broadcaster's coverage of the dispute over Israel's restrictions of access to the Muslim holy site on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. The move was harshly criticized by the Qatari broadcaster.

    Apart from criticism from Israel, Al Jazeera has been accused by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain of supporting terrorism in the region. In July, the four countries required Doha to shut down the broadcaster to restore the relations suspended in a diplomatic row over Qatar's alleged role in destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The ultimatum was however refuted by Doha.

    Related:

    Qatar Embassy, Al Jazeera Refute Reports of Alleged Bribes to Russian Media
    Al Jazeera Slams Netanyahu's Claims of Stirring Up Violence in Temple Mount Row
    Netanyahu Threatens to Shut Al Jazeera in Israel Over Temple Mount Row Coverage
    Tags:
    Al Jazeera, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    More Than Meets the Eye: Top 20 Works From World's Largest EyeEm 2017 Photography Competition
    More Than Meets the Eye: Top 20 Photos From 2017 EyeEm Awards
    Trump Tower Secret Service Cartoon
    The Rent (to Defend the Leader of the Free World) is Too Darn High!
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok