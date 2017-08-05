New North Korean Sanctions Unanimously Adopted by UN Security Council

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday unanimously backed the resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea due to its ballistic missile activities, as broadcast by the press service of the United Nations.

The UNSC on Saturday imposed additional sanctions on the People's Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK) intended to cut 33 percent of Pyongyang's $3 billion annual export budget, due to two recent ICBM tests.

The US-led bill prevents DPRK commodities exports of coal, iron, lead and other materials, including seafood. The new US-led UNSC sanctions bill also also prevents adding to the current number of North Korean laborers working abroad, as well as banning new bilateral business ventures — and new investment schemes — with Pyongyang.

The UNSC resolution, adopted unanimously, now includes nine North Koreans — as well as four business entities — to the sanction blacklist, cited by Reuters, including the primary foreign exchange bank in the DPRK; making them subject to a global asset freeze and ban on travel.

Following the UNSC announcement the Chinese UN ambassador urged the DPRK to stop testing new nuclear weapons and cease launching increasingly powerful missiles, as the moves continue to escalate tension in the region and around the globe.

In asking for calm, Russia has called on the increasingly isolated nation to end its nuclear and missile programs, and has entreated Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table and its participation in the world's non-nuclear-proliferation protocols, according to an unnamed Russian envoy in the region, who added that the US-led sanctions must not be used against Pyongyang to 'choke the life" out of the country.

Additional details as they appear.