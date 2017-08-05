Register
23:03 GMT +305 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    World's largest telescope. Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) in the remote Pingtang county in southwest China's Guizhou province.

    China Offers $1.2 Million For Someone to Operate World’s Largest Telescope

    © AP Photo/ Liu Xu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    43102220

    China is struggling to find a foreign applicant to run the world’s largest radio telescope, which is odd considering they’re offering to pay them more than $1.2 million for their troubles.

    The Five Hundred-Meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) needs a chief scientist from abroad to oversee operations on a daily basis in its $178 million facility in the remote mountains of southwest China, but there has been trouble locating someone willing to undertake the job’s many difficulties.

    The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft nears the International Space Station during the CRS-8 mission to deliver experiments including two microbial investigations.
    © NASA.
    SpaceX Dragon to Carry Space Suit Painted by Young Cancer Patients to ISS

    The scientific operations director would have to distribute the telescope’s time slots to different research teams inside and outside China and would have to organize FAST’s long-term scientific goals. They would also have to oversee its budget and report major discoveries to the government and the public every year.

    The single-dish radio telescope is capable of picking up signals from space that were previously undetectable. Researcher Qian Lei explained in 2016 that, "The ultimate goal of FAST is to discover the laws of the development of the universe," according to the Associated Press.

    Astrophysics professor Wang Tinggui from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, Anhui Province, said "FAST is a portal to new discoveries. For an astronomer, running FAST could be the opportunity of a lifetime." 

    A NASA security helicopter flies by the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building
    © AP Photo/ Paul Kizzle
    NASA Awards $14.3Mln Small Business Grants for Robotics, Deep-Space Survival

    A dish less than half the size of FAST at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has earned a Nobel Prize for its assistance in space discoveries.

    But even after a hiring notice was placed on the Chinese Academy of Sciences website in May along major international research job boards, China’s gotten no bites. The Academy owns the FAST telescope.

    To qualify for the position, the candidate must have led a large-scale radio telescope project in the past, hold a professorship in a leading research institution and have 20  years of experience.

    Wang said, "These requirements are very high. It puts most astronomers out of the race. I may be able to count those qualified with my fingers."

     A human resources official at the academy told SCMP, "The post is currently open to scientists working outside China only. Candidates can be of any nationality, any race."

    The unnamed official added, "We cannot wait. We have also reached out to qualified scientists around the world through formal or private channels. These senior researchers do not browse job websites very often. We did everything possible to communicate to them our offer … What can be said at this stage is that we have encountered many challenges, and we are continuing with the efforts."

    Related:

    New Guidelines to Keep China's Bike Sharing on Track
    Best Birthday Gift: Why China Marks Army Anniversary With Djibouti Base Opening
    Rosneft Considering Proposals for FEPCO Project From US, China Investors - CEO
    Ankara Vows to Never Allow Any Activity in Turkey Potentially Threatening China
    Strange Bonhomie: India, Bhutan Attend PLA Event in Spite of China Standoff
    Tags:
    telescope, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Relax Like a Russian: Beautiful Seaside Resorts Across the Country
    Relax Like a Russian: Beautiful Seaside Resorts Across the Country
    Trump Tower Secret Service Cartoon
    The Rent (to Defend the Leader of the Free World) is Too Darn High!
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok