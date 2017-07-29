Taliban Militants Blow Up Dam in Southern Afghanistan

Farmers fear that the land and the plants will be damaged since the dam provided water for the local irrigation system, a policeman told the news agency.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of Daesh (banned in Russia) and the Taliban.
Taliban's activity, particularly in southern Afghanistan, has been on the rise recently. On Wednesday, 26 soldiers were killed in an assault launched by Taliban in Kandahar.
