Register
01:40 GMT +330 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    China Protests New US' THAAD Deployment in S Korea After DPRK's Missile Test

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    158190

    China opposes the new deployment of additional US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems in South Korea and calls for the removal of the existing systems from the Korean Peninsula, Geng Shuang, the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Saturday,

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Friday, North Korea conducted apparently the second ICBM test in less than a month. In response to the move, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that additional THAAD missile interceptor launchers would be deployed at a US military base in South Korea.

    "The Chinese side strongly opposes deployment of the US THAAD missile defense systems in South Korea… Beijing insists that South Korea and the United States should take into consideration the interests of the Chinese side, end the deployment process and remove the corresponding systems," Geng said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

    The diplomat added that Beijing is concerned about the activities of Seoul.

    "The deployment of THAAD could not remove the concerns of South Korea in the security issues, it would not settle the problem of the Korean Peninsula, but it would make the situation more complicated," the spokesman added.

    People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), July 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Russian MoD Disputes Pentagon's Data, Says N Korean Missile is Medium-Range, Not ICBM
    In July 2016, the United States and South Korea announced their intention to deploy a THAAD system 300 kilometers (some 185 miles) away from Seoul as a deterrence measure against a possible missile attack from North Korea.

    THAAD is designed for high-altitude extra-atmospheric interception of short and medium-range missiles and can, if needed, be used against North Korean ballistic missiles.

    THAAD in Alaska
    © Missile Defense Agency
    Additional THAAD Missile Launchers to Be Deployed at US Base in South Korea - President Moon
    Moscow and Beijing have repeatedly voiced concern over the THAAD deployment in South Korea.

    According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the range of THAAD does not exceed 200 kilometers (around 120 miles). The US-South Korea agreement stipulates that Seoul provides a total of 690,000 square meters (170.5 acres) of land for the system in two stages, while Washington pays for the installation and maintenance of it.

    Related:

    US to Launch New THAAD Missile Defense Test to Counter North Korean Threat
    Spy Games? China Likely Watched THAAD Missile Test From Ship Near Alaska
    Tags:
    missile test, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, South Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    University students wearing traditional Korean dresses wait in the rain for the start of a mass dance on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea as part of celebrations for the 64th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.
    Summertime in North Korea: Students, Tourists and Chillout
    GIFT
    Dear President Trump
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok