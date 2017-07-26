Register
07:30 GMT +326 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Taiwan's navy launch a surface-to-air SM-2 missile from a Kidd class destroyer during the Hai-Biao (Sea Dart) annual exercises off the northeastern coast of Taiwan, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013

    Taiwan Will ‘Not Back Down,’ Vows to Defend Itself Against China

    © AP Photo/ Wally Santana
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    453357

    The Taiwanese Defense Ministry has bared their teeth, promising that they are ready to defend their island from mainland China aggression if need be. This comes in the wake of a new exchange of provocations and saber rattling between the two.

    After Chinese fighters buzzed Taiwanese (and Japanese) airspace by weaving their aircraft through narrow channels of international waters, ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi appeared at a news briefing.

    "The People's Liberation Army has never given up on the idea of resolving problems through the use of military force," ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi told a news briefing.

    Taiwanese soldiers operate the US-made M60-A3 tanks during a military exercise in Hualien, Taiwan (File)
    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    China Slams US Defense Bill’s Focus on Military Cooperation With Taiwan

    "We believe in peace. We will not take the initiative that could lead to war. But we will not back down in the face of threats."

    Chen added that Taiwan was ready to defend itself even against a much larger and more powerful Chinese military by both air and sea.

    On July 12, China sailed their sole active aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, into the air defense identification zone around Taiwan's capital city of Taipei. China has also conducted numerous drills of military aircraft and warships, coming very close to Taiwan.

    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Taiwan: Chinese Navy Sailed Liaoning Carrier Into Its Defense Zone

    The election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last year, who categorically refuses to assuage Beijing by claiming that Taiwan and the mainland are one nation, has generated additional friction between the always-squabbling siblings. The election of US President Donald Trump, who made anti-Chinese rhetoric a key part of his campaign in 2016, may have also contributed to the tensions.

    China has also been increasingly chafing with its other US-aligned neighbors in recent months: threatening to embargo South Korea over installation of the THAAD missile defense system, buzzing Japanese airspace with their fighters and bombers, and standing off with India with both nations amassing forces along the border.

    Related:

    White House Accidentally Calls Xi Jinping President of Taiwan, Not China
    China Expresses Hope US to Handle Taiwan Issue Based on 'One China' Principle
    'Signal to Beijing': Why is Washington Selling New Weapons to Taiwan?
    US Arms Sales to Taiwan Violate International Rights – Chinese Foreign Ministry
    China Condemns US Arms Deal With Taiwan - Ambassador
    Tags:
    saber-rattling, One China policy, Liaoning, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, Donald Trump, Tsai Ing-wen, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Free Market Lesson
    Free Market Lesson
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok